12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 5.68% to $0.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 163.6K, accounting for 25.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million. Intensity Therapeutics INTS stock moved upwards by 5.24% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.

Losers

shares declined by 5.61% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million. Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH stock fell 5.4% to $0.44. This security traded at a volume of 81.3K shares come close, making up 13.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

