12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AMC Enter Hldgs AMC shares moved upwards by 71.6% to $7.55 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 46.5 million shares come close, making up 267.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion.

National CineMedia NCMI shares increased by 6.7% to $0.35. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 616.2K shares, which is 33.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.

Asset Entities ASST stock rose 5.83% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Cineverse CNVS stock rose 4.45% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Kubient KBNT stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares rose 3.33% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Losers

AMC Enter Hldgs APE stock decreased by 17.2% to $1.49 during Friday's after-market session. AMC Enter Hldgs's trading volume hit 35.8 million shares by close, accounting for 308.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares decreased by 7.3% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

Treasure Global TGL shares declined by 5.44% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

The9 NCTY shares declined by 4.69% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares decreased by 3.93% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Vinco Ventures BBIG shares fell 3.31% to $3.22. At the close, Vinco Ventures's trading volume reached 95.6K shares. This is 10.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

