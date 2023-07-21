12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $1.0 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Nuwellis NUWE shares rose 8.77% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

NanoVibronix NAOV shares rose 8.35% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI stock rose 6.84% to $9.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million.

Becton, Dickinson BDX shares increased by 6.63% to $282.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.5K shares, which is 6.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 billion.

Ra Medical Systems RMED shares increased by 6.5% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Losers

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock fell 12.3% to $5.9 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.1 million.

ViewRay VRAY stock fell 11.02% to $0.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.8 million shares, which is 65.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares decreased by 10.8% to $6.65. At the close, Verrica Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 285.6K shares. This is 120.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $278.3 million.

Biophytis BPTS shares declined by 8.74% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

InspireMD NSPR shares fell 8.54% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares fell 8.4% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.