12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Etao International Co ETAO shares rose 10.3% to $0.48 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares rose 8.37% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock increased by 7.14% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals RPHM shares moved upwards by 5.62% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $240.3 million.

Ra Medical Systems RMED shares moved upwards by 5.57% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.57% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Mesoblast MESO stock rose 5.0% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.1 million.

Losers

Amarin Corp AMRN shares declined by 10.5% to $1.28 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 424.1K shares, which is 20.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $521.9 million.

EUDA Health Holdings EUDA stock decreased by 10.17% to $0.45. At the close, EUDA Health Holdings's trading volume reached 281.8K shares. This is 60.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

ViewRay VRAY stock fell 8.6% to $0.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 22.1 million shares, which is 361.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock fell 7.68% to $0.29. At the close, Aridis Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 15.2 million shares. This is 373.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

Oncology Institute TOI shares declined by 5.7% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.

Theriva Biologics TOVX stock fell 5.65% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.