12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Inspirato ISPO stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $1.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $1.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million. Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock increased by 4.39% to $0.39. At the close, Visionary Education Tech's trading volume reached 54.4K shares. This is 7.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

stock increased by 4.39% to $0.39. At the close, Visionary Education Tech's trading volume reached 54.4K shares. This is 7.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million. Lifetime Brands LCUT shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.4 million. F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares increased by 3.86% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.

shares increased by 3.86% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million. Unique Fabricating UFAB stock moved upwards by 3.68% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.68% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Rent the Runway RENT shares increased by 3.24% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.5 million.

Losers

Leslies LESL shares declined by 19.0% to $7.71 during Thursday's after-market session. Leslies's trading volume hit 457.9K shares by close, accounting for 12.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

shares declined by 19.0% to $7.71 during Thursday's after-market session. Leslies's trading volume hit 457.9K shares by close, accounting for 12.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Latham Group SWIM shares decreased by 6.69% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.0 million.

shares decreased by 6.69% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.0 million. Meten Holding Gr METX shares decreased by 6.55% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

shares decreased by 6.55% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. Pool POOL shares decreased by 6.09% to $359.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion.

shares decreased by 6.09% to $359.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock fell 5.95% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 167.4K, accounting for 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

stock fell 5.95% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 167.4K, accounting for 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. JX Luxventure JXJT shares decreased by 5.0% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.