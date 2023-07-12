12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares rose 9.6% to $0.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.9K shares, which is 27.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.

Losers

CryoPort CYRX shares declined by 24.9% to $14.56 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 282.4K shares, which is 60.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.1 million.

shares declined by 9.09% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million. Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares fell 8.7% to $5.25. At the close, Freeline Therapeutics's trading volume reached 234.9K shares. This is 154.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.