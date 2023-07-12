12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $0.79 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 7.05% to $1.82. At the close, ShiftPixy's trading volume reached 813.7K shares. This is 88.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $8.02. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock moved upwards by 6.04% to $0.2. This security traded at a volume of 242.7K shares come close, making up 10.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Shengfeng Development SFWL shares rose 4.85% to $7.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.8 million.

Energous WATT stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $0.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 249.1K, accounting for 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.

Losers

Ault Alliance AULT stock decreased by 5.5% to $5.02 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 7.8 million shares come close, making up 13820.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares decreased by 5.13% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.

MillerKnoll MLKN shares decreased by 4.93% to $15.65. At the close, MillerKnoll's trading volume reached 242.4K shares. This is 31.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

DSS DSS stock declined by 4.9% to $0.3. This security traded at a volume of 185.7K shares come close, making up 29.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP shares decreased by 4.11% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock fell 3.81% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.

