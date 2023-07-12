12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ault Alliance AULT shares increased by 99.4% to $6.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

shares increased by 99.4% to $6.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. SunPower SPWR stock increased by 12.39% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

stock increased by 12.39% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Xos XOS shares moved upwards by 10.99% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.99% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million. SOS SOS shares increased by 8.81% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.

shares increased by 8.81% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million. Lichen China LICN shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million. AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

Losers

ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 31.0% to $1.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

stock fell 31.0% to $1.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. Energous WATT stock fell 10.82% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

stock fell 10.82% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares fell 8.34% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

shares fell 8.34% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock declined by 4.81% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

stock declined by 4.81% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares declined by 3.32% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

shares declined by 3.32% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock declined by 3.17% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.