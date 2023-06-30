12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Akerna KERN shares moved upwards by 11.5% to $0.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Microvision MVIS stock increased by 11.02% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $764.3 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock rose 7.24% to $10.21. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares moved upwards by 6.64% to $28.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

WM Tech MAPS shares rose 6.41% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million.

MicroAlgo MLGO stock increased by 6.19% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.

Losers

Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares declined by 9.8% to $0.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.

ASE Tech Holding Co ASX stock declined by 7.99% to $7.84. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion.

Rekor Systems REKR shares fell 7.74% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares decreased by 7.59% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.

Castellum CTM shares decreased by 6.03% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

GSE Systems GVP stock fell 5.98% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

