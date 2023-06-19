12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FingerMotion FNGR stock increased by 8.4% to $2.19 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, FingerMotion's trading volume reached 522.6K shares. This is 264.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 million.

stock increased by 8.4% to $2.19 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, FingerMotion's trading volume reached 522.6K shares. This is 264.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 million. AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock rose 5.44% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million.

stock rose 5.44% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million. NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Troika Media Group TRKA shares increased by 5.38% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million.

shares increased by 5.38% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million. Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares rose 4.45% to $0.19. At the close, Mobiquity Technologies's trading volume reached 128.0K shares. This is 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

shares rose 4.45% to $0.19. At the close, Mobiquity Technologies's trading volume reached 128.0K shares. This is 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. Kuke Music Hldg KUKE stock rose 4.34% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

Losers

CuriosityStream CURI shares fell 4.6% to $1.03 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

shares fell 4.6% to $1.03 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million. LiveOne LVO shares declined by 4.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $127.1 million.

shares declined by 4.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $127.1 million. Kubient KBNT stock decreased by 4.47% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

stock decreased by 4.47% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares decreased by 3.39% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

shares decreased by 3.39% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock fell 3.23% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

stock fell 3.23% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. Skillz SKLZ stock decreased by 3.03% to $0.68. Skillz's trading volume hit 263.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.