12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Biofrontera BFRI shares rose 52.2% to $0.67 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Biofrontera's trading volume reached 2.3 million shares. This is 3249.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock rose 31.87% to $0.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.9 million shares, which is 210.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Cano Health CANO stock increased by 25.6% to $1.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 46.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $437.9 million.

icad ICAD stock moved upwards by 17.94% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 115.0K, accounting for 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock moved upwards by 16.71% to $0.15. Evelo Biosciences's trading volume hit 60.4 million shares by close, accounting for 1358.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

CalciMedica CALC stock moved upwards by 12.32% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

Losers

SCWorx WORX stock declined by 20.7% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, SCWorx's trading volume reached 2.3 million shares. This is 157.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Know Labs KNW shares decreased by 9.78% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.

Oncorus ONCR shares fell 9.64% to $0.12. Oncorus's trading volume hit 40.5 million shares by close, accounting for 3079.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Humanigen HGEN shares fell 9.32% to $0.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 19.9 million, accounting for 1767.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI stock fell 8.32% to $0.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 808.7K shares, which is 109.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

Perspective Therapeutics CATX shares declined by 8.23% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $182.1 million.

