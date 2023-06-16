12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Biofrontera BFRI shares moved upwards by 52.3% to $0.67 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 2335.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares increased by 26.7% to $0.12. Tivic Health Systems's trading volume hit 3.1 million shares by close, accounting for 112.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares moved upwards by 23.26% to $0.16. Evelo Biosciences's trading volume hit 57.6 million shares by close, accounting for 1296.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

Cano Health CANO stock moved upwards by 15.94% to $1.45. At the close, Cano Health's trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 27.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.2 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB shares moved upwards by 12.99% to $0.1. At the close, Navidea Biopharmaceutical's trading volume reached 7.8 million shares. This is 352.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

CalciMedica CALC shares rose 12.32% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

Losers

Oncorus ONCR stock fell 15.7% to $0.11 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 39.4 million, accounting for 2994.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

SCWorx WORX shares fell 14.39% to $0.54. SCWorx's trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 130.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Mallinckrodt MNK shares declined by 7.82% to $1.18. Mallinckrodt's trading volume hit 134.2K shares by close, accounting for 9.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares declined by 7.06% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.

Perspective Therapeutics CATX shares declined by 6.84% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.8 million.

IMAC Hldgs BACK shares decreased by 6.77% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

