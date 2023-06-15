12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock moved upwards by 37.9% to $5.6 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 20.4 million shares come close, making up 206.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Orbital Infr Gr OIG stock moved upwards by 6.16% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Ault Alliance AULT shares moved upwards by 6.15% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Momentus MNTS stock moved upwards by 5.69% to $0.31. Momentus's trading volume hit 121.3K shares by close, accounting for 14.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.

Shapeways Holdings SHPW stock increased by 5.02% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

stock increased by 5.02% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. Astra Space ASTR stock rose 4.74% to $0.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million.

Losers

Applied UV AUVI stock fell 22.6% to $1.47 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.7 million, accounting for 2132.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock decreased by 10.45% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock declined by 5.61% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7 million, accounting for 1679.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.

JanOne JAN shares fell 4.86% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 4.71% to $0.77. Addentax Group's trading volume hit 2.2 million shares by close, accounting for 513.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.

Techprecision TPCS stock decreased by 4.67% to $7.36. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

