12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

SEALSQ LAES shares increased by 84.0% to $19.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.8 million, which is 3656.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.0 million.

WeTrade Group WETG shares increased by 76.18% to $14.87. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.9 million shares, making up 13615.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock increased by 66.74% to $0.07. Trading volume for Cyxtera Technologies's stock is 331.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 6031.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares rose 44.55% to $2.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 21.9 million, which is 17005.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

WiSA Technologies WISA stock moved upwards by 26.41% to $1.63. WiSA Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 29.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1282.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Coherent COHR shares rose 17.67% to $50.39. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 10.6 million, which is 550.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.

Advanced Health AHI shares fell 37.4% to $0.94 during Wednesday's regular session. Advanced Health's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 204.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

Microvision MVIS shares decreased by 27.4% to $4.62. Microvision's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 333.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $816.4 million.

Auddia AUUD stock fell 16.67% to $0.52. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 65.5% of Auddia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Coda Octopus Group CODA shares fell 13.66% to $8.54. The current volume of 97.7K shares is 299.0% of Coda Octopus Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Intevac IVAC stock decreased by 13.49% to $3.72. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 687.6K shares, making up 548.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.

Tingo Group TIO stock declined by 12.7% to $1.14. The current volume of 8.7 million shares is 124.1% of Tingo Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $186.1 million.

