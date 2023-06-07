12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Stitch Fix SFIX shares rose 32.7% to $4.88 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Stitch Fix's stock is 19.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 720.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $549.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 32.7% to $4.88 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Stitch Fix's stock is 19.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 720.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $549.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. MGO Global MGOL shares increased by 24.0% to $1.55. Trading volume for MGO Global's stock is 7.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 975.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

shares increased by 24.0% to $1.55. Trading volume for MGO Global's stock is 7.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 975.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million. Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY shares increased by 18.49% to $39.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.7 million, which is 481.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 18.49% to $39.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.7 million, which is 481.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Vera Bradley VRA shares moved upwards by 17.23% to $6.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 488.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares moved upwards by 17.23% to $6.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 488.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. U Power UCAR stock increased by 15.15% to $9.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares, making up 101.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million.

stock increased by 15.15% to $9.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares, making up 101.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million. Tupperware Brands TUP stock rose 14.97% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Losers

Mondee Hldgs MOND stock declined by 26.3% to $9.36 during Wednesday's regular session. Mondee Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3953.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $785.7 million.

stock declined by 26.3% to $9.36 during Wednesday's regular session. Mondee Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3953.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $785.7 million. Genius Gr GNS shares declined by 17.31% to $0.86. Genius Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 48.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 17.31% to $0.86. Genius Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 48.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 14.34% to $0.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 54.9 million, which is 243.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.3 million.

stock fell 14.34% to $0.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 54.9 million, which is 243.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.3 million. Vacasa VCSA stock decreased by 12.59% to $0.73. As of 13:30 EST, Vacasa's stock is trading at a volume of 970.3K, which is 97.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.1 million.

stock decreased by 12.59% to $0.73. As of 13:30 EST, Vacasa's stock is trading at a volume of 970.3K, which is 97.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.1 million. Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares decreased by 11.03% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

shares decreased by 11.03% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. Sonder Holdings SOND stock fell 9.73% to $0.64. As of 13:30 EST, Sonder Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 76.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.