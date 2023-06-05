10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Circor Intl CIR shares moved upwards by 50.0% to $47.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.5 million.

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock increased by 17.15% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Aenza AENZ stock moved upwards by 13.23% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.3 million.

Orion Energy Sys OESX shares moved upwards by 9.98% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.

Broadwind BWEN stock increased by 9.74% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million.

Ault Alliance AULT stock rose 8.37% to $12.68. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

Losers

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares fell 10.3% to $3.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock decreased by 7.08% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.

Quhuo QH shares fell 5.51% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares fell 4.17% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $102.3 million.

