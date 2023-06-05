12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Timber Pharmaceuticals TMBR shares increased by 87.9% to $2.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares moved upwards by 43.24% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock moved upwards by 27.64% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

CohBar CWBR stock rose 20.27% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Amedisys AMED stock increased by 15.74% to $91.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN shares increased by 14.7% to $15.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH stock declined by 79.3% to $1.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Mallinckrodt MNK shares fell 23.08% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Cibus CBUS shares fell 19.64% to $19.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Castle Biosciences CSTL stock decreased by 16.42% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.1 million.

Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares fell 13.73% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

