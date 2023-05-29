12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Edgio EGIO stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.53 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.53 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million. Advanced Health AHI shares increased by 6.59% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

shares increased by 6.59% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Marin Software MRIN stock increased by 5.45% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

stock increased by 5.45% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. Iveda Solutions IVDA shares increased by 5.42% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

shares increased by 5.42% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. Five9 FIVN stock increased by 3.89% to $61.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

Losers

IronNet IRNT stock decreased by 11.9% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.6 million shares come close, making up 383.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

stock decreased by 11.9% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.6 million shares come close, making up 383.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million. Presto Automation PRST shares declined by 11.15% to $3.19. This security traded at a volume of 737.1K shares come close, making up 28.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.8 million.

shares declined by 11.15% to $3.19. This security traded at a volume of 737.1K shares come close, making up 28.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.8 million. Nano Labs NA stock fell 6.09% to $2.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 226.9K, accounting for 51.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.

stock fell 6.09% to $2.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 226.9K, accounting for 51.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million. Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock declined by 5.63% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.2K, accounting for 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.

stock declined by 5.63% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.2K, accounting for 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million. DatChat DATS stock decreased by 4.63% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

stock decreased by 4.63% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. AgileThought AGIL shares decreased by 4.5% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.