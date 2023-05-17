12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sarcos Technology STRC shares increased by 5.0% to $0.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV shares rose 4.58% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 4.54% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

QualTek Services QTEK stock increased by 3.96% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

GD Culture Group GDC stock moved upwards by 3.63% to $6.85. At the close, GD Culture Group's trading volume reached 1.8 million shares. This is 111.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Losers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares declined by 11.4% to $0.62 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3 million shares, which is 2370.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP stock declined by 4.91% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC stock decreased by 4.59% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.4 million.

Polar Power POLA stock fell 4.52% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock decreased by 4.17% to $2.07. At the close, Sunrise New Energy's trading volume reached 3.5 million shares. This is 4021.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million. The company's, FY earnings came out yesterday.

Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares declined by 3.87% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.

