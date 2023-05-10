12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE stock increased by 38.6% to $0.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.2 million shares, which is 2348.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

stock increased by 38.6% to $0.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.2 million shares, which is 2348.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO stock increased by 19.04% to $2.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 380.2K shares, which is 29.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 19.04% to $2.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 380.2K shares, which is 29.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Semler Scientific SMLR shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $27.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $27.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Jin Medical International ZJYL shares moved upwards by 13.01% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 13.01% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million. Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH stock rose 12.51% to $9.71. The company's market cap stands at $101.4 million.

stock rose 12.51% to $9.71. The company's market cap stands at $101.4 million. Akoya Biosciences AKYA shares increased by 9.42% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Vyant Bio VYNT stock declined by 13.7% to $0.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

stock declined by 13.7% to $0.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares fell 13.42% to $0.58. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's trading volume hit 144.2K shares by close, accounting for 38.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares fell 13.42% to $0.58. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's trading volume hit 144.2K shares by close, accounting for 38.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares decreased by 10.94% to $0.28. Healthcare Triangle's trading volume hit 111.1K shares by close, accounting for 24.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 10.94% to $0.28. Healthcare Triangle's trading volume hit 111.1K shares by close, accounting for 24.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. CareDx CDNA stock fell 9.9% to $7.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock fell 9.9% to $7.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Erytech Pharma ERYP stock decreased by 8.41% to $1.09. At the close, Erytech Pharma's trading volume reached 420.0K shares. This is 344.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

stock decreased by 8.41% to $1.09. At the close, Erytech Pharma's trading volume reached 420.0K shares. This is 344.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. BioLife Solns BLFS shares fell 8.12% to $17.1. The company's market cap stands at $738.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.