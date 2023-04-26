12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares rose 45.3% to $2.14 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, EUDA Health Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 13.1 million, which is 1251.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.

Etao International Co ETAO shares rose 34.66% to $1.01. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.9 million, which is 1358.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million.

Cryo-Cell International CCEL stock rose 28.67% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Vaxxinity VAXX shares rose 20.8% to $2.09. The current volume of 297.6K shares is 135.0% of Vaxxinity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.4 million.

Cytek Biosciences CTKB stock rose 14.62% to $10.97. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 274.5% of Cytek Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares moved upwards by 14.15% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

Losers

ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares fell 70.6% to $0.47 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 11.0 million shares is 2938.6% of ZyVersa Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX stock decreased by 27.76% to $1.51. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 161.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares decreased by 27.39% to $0.11. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 588.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Apollomics APLM shares fell 26.36% to $4.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 335.3K, which is 119.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.2 million.

GRI Bio GRI stock decreased by 24.79% to $6.1. As of 13:30 EST, GRI Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 58.6K, which is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

TRACON Pharma TCON stock fell 24.74% to $0.71. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 710.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.