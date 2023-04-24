11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Fuel Tech FTEK shares increased by 19.91% to $1.48. The current volume of 7.7 million shares is 15610.8% of Fuel Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.

NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 12.26% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS shares rose 11.53% to $1.16. As of 13:30 EST, Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 265.7K, which is 84.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.

iPower IPW shares moved upwards by 11.28% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares moved upwards by 10.0% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Losers

Nuburu BURU shares declined by 20.6% to $1.24 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 587.4K, which is 91.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 18.16% to $2.57. Trading volume for WANG & LEE Group's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 18.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock fell 14.32% to $2.0. Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 164.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.1 million.

GD Culture Group GDC stock fell 10.8% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Toro TORO stock decreased by 10.7% to $3.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 288.6K shares, making up 11.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.