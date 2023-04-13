12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Infobird Co IFBD stock rose 32.8% to $0.64 during Thursday's after-market session. Infobird Co's trading volume hit 291.1K shares by close, accounting for 96.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

Inpixon INPX stock rose 14.3% to $0.82. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.5 million shares, which is 220.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Oblong OBLG shares rose 5.84% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Auddia AUUD stock rose 5.7% to $0.94. This security traded at a volume of 10.2 million shares come close, making up 38960.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

ICZOOM Group IZM shares rose 5.68% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.

Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock increased by 4.64% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.

Losers

Meta Materials MMAT shares decreased by 15.0% to $0.32 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.6 million shares come close, making up 45.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.

T Stamp IDAI stock decreased by 10.46% to $4.97. T Stamp's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 1072.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

Alarum Technologies ALAR stock decreased by 7.95% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

Semantix STIX shares fell 4.85% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.2 million.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock fell 4.21% to $1.14. HeartCore Enterprises's trading volume hit 491.8K shares by close, accounting for 119.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

