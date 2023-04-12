12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 71.7% to $28.32 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.8 million shares, making up 911.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 37.58% to $2.97. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 448.5% of Freight Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

China Index Holdings CIH stock moved upwards by 33.11% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 808.6K shares, making up 2989.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.

Triton International TRTN stock rose 32.12% to $83.25. The current volume of 9.6 million shares is 2137.6% of Triton International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV stock rose 18.98% to $0.69. Atlis Motor Vehicles's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 121.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock rose 15.09% to $3.66. Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 205.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 123.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.3 million.

Losers

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares declined by 24.2% to $0.09 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.7 million shares, making up 220.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 14.54% to $2.67. Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 256.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.6 million.

QualTek Services QTEK shares decreased by 12.9% to $0.33. QualTek Services's stock is trading at a volume of 93.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 34.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock declined by 10.98% to $1.61. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 192.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.1 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock declined by 10.7% to $0.46. Trading volume for Sidus Space's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Mayville Engineering MEC shares declined by 10.18% to $12.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 114.1K shares, making up 128.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.1 million.

