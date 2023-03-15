ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 15, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Momentus MNTS stock rose 8.3% to $0.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares increased by 7.04% to $0.38. At the close, OceanPal's trading volume reached 65.9K shares. This is 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • RCM Technologies RCMT stock increased by 6.34% to $13.25. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock increased by 6.12% to $0.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 171.9K shares, which is 7.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares increased by 6.1% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.

Losers

  • Proterra PTRA stock fell 10.0% to $2.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. Proterra's trading volume hit 264.1K shares by close, accounting for 19.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $509.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • View VIEW stock declined by 5.27% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
  • Nuburu BURU stock decreased by 4.09% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI stock decreased by 3.96% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock declined by 2.93% to $0.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 52.1K shares, which is 1.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 2.74% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.

