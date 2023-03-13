11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $1.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $1.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.8 million. Getaround GETR stock increased by 7.73% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.

stock increased by 7.73% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million. Astra Space ASTR shares moved upwards by 7.44% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.44% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million. Heliogen HLGN shares rose 7.31% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 246.2K shares come close, making up 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.

shares rose 7.31% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 246.2K shares come close, making up 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million. Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 6.09% to $0.14. At the close, Helbiz's trading volume reached 3.7 million shares. This is 5.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.

stock rose 6.09% to $0.14. At the close, Helbiz's trading volume reached 3.7 million shares. This is 5.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million. Lightning eMotors ZEV shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.36. At the close, Lightning eMotors's trading volume reached 123.0K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

United Airlines Holdings UAL stock declined by 7.2% to $45.33 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 14.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion.

stock declined by 7.2% to $45.33 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 14.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion. Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 4.94% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

shares decreased by 4.94% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million. Toro TORO stock fell 4.16% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.

stock fell 4.16% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 3.23% to $1.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.6K shares, which is 2.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.

stock declined by 3.23% to $1.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.6K shares, which is 2.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million. Desktop Metal DM stock decreased by 3.2% to $2.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 329.3K, accounting for 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $669.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.