11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 10, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • FingerMotion FNGR stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $1.17 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.1 million.
  • National CineMedia NCMI shares increased by 5.55% to $0.19. This security traded at a volume of 155.8K shares come close, making up 19.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares rose 5.33% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE shares increased by 4.99% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock rose 4.26% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.9 million.

Losers

  • Urban One UONEK stock declined by 4.8% to $4.52 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.6 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 3.81% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA stock decreased by 2.96% to $0.26. At the close, Troika Media Group's trading volume reached 21.9 million shares. This is 32.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares declined by 2.89% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Cinedigm CIDM stock decreased by 2.58% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock fell 1.98% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

