11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FingerMotion FNGR stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $1.17 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.1 million.

Losers

Urban One UONEK stock declined by 4.8% to $4.52 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.6 million.

stock decreased by 2.58% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million. Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock fell 1.98% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.