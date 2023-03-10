11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- FingerMotion FNGR stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $1.17 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.1 million.
- National CineMedia NCMI shares increased by 5.55% to $0.19. This security traded at a volume of 155.8K shares come close, making up 19.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares rose 5.33% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
- FaZe Holdings FAZE shares increased by 4.99% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock rose 4.26% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.9 million.
Losers
- Urban One UONEK stock declined by 4.8% to $4.52 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.6 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 3.81% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Troika Media Group TRKA stock decreased by 2.96% to $0.26. At the close, Troika Media Group's trading volume reached 21.9 million shares. This is 32.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares declined by 2.89% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Cinedigm CIDM stock decreased by 2.58% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock fell 1.98% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.