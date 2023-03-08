ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX stock rose 91.2% to $3.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL shares rose 31.97% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Trevena TRVN stock increased by 19.38% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Treace Medical Concepts TMCI stock increased by 17.15% to $23.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT shares rose 13.24% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Mesoblast MESO stock rose 11.55% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $497.9 million.

Losers

  • Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares declined by 46.7% to $3.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Miromatrix Medical MIRO shares decreased by 31.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
  • Bionomics BNOX stock decreased by 16.86% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock decreased by 13.23% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares fell 11.34% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares fell 10.96% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved