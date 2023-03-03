12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Genius Gr GNS shares moved upwards by 68.0% to $3.83 during Friday's regular session. Genius Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.

Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock rose 15.71% to $5.08. The current volume of 14.7 million shares is 205.5% of Gaotu Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Xponential Fitness XPOF stock moved upwards by 13.98% to $28.78. Trading volume for Xponential Fitness's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 282.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $826.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 12.13% to $1.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 321.8K shares, making up 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 11.39% to $0.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 35.9 million shares, making up 68.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $389.9 million.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock rose 11.13% to $1.31. Jianzhi Education Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 459.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.

Losers

Secoo Holding SECO stock fell 24.0% to $1.11 during Friday's regular session. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Despegar.com DESP shares fell 12.87% to $5.35. Trading volume for Despegar.com's stock is 400.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.3 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares fell 7.9% to $0.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 199.9K shares, making up 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock fell 7.3% to $0.5. The current volume of 106.2K shares is 16.7% of Harbor Custom Dev's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

Nogin NOGN stock fell 6.58% to $0.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 85.5K, which is 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.

MOGU MOGU shares decreased by 6.23% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.