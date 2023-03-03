12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Velo3D VLD stock increased by 20.8% to $3.42 during Friday's regular session. Velo3D's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 183.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 20.78% to $8.2. Guardforce AI Co's stock is trading at a volume of 287.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Xos XOS stock moved upwards by 18.34% to $0.79. Xos's stock is trading at a volume of 467.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.9 million.

Desktop Metal DM shares moved upwards by 16.12% to $2.37. Desktop Metal's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 254.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Innodata INOD shares increased by 15.44% to $8.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 223.8K, which is 259.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.2 million.

TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares increased by 11.79% to $2.02. Trading volume for TuSimple Hldgs's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.7 million.

Losers

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE shares decreased by 14.9% to $55.88 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 466.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Proterra PTRA stock fell 11.33% to $3.68. As of 12:30 EST, Proterra's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 253.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.0 million.

Caravelle International CACO stock fell 8.75% to $0.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 220.2K shares, making up 32.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.

ESS Tech GWH shares decreased by 7.49% to $1.54. ESS Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

V2X VVX stock fell 7.21% to $46.0. V2X's stock is trading at a volume of 137.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 239.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Helbiz HLBZ stock fell 6.99% to $0.14. The current volume of 21.8 million shares is 34.9% of Helbiz's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

