12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Audacy AUD stock increased by 10.2% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Integral Ad Science IAS shares increased by 7.66% to $11.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares moved upwards by 6.41% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares rose 6.3% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $243.8 million.

AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares moved upwards by 6.24% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Losers

Treasure Global TGL stock fell 6.8% to $1.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

Bumble BMBL stock fell 6.28% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares declined by 6.25% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.

Cardlytics CDLX stock fell 6.18% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Motorsport Games MSGM stock declined by 4.87% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA shares decreased by 3.42% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.

