12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 3, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Audacy AUD stock increased by 10.2% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Integral Ad Science IAS shares increased by 7.66% to $11.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares moved upwards by 6.41% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares rose 6.3% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $243.8 million.
  • AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares moved upwards by 6.24% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Losers

  • Treasure Global TGL stock fell 6.8% to $1.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Bumble BMBL stock fell 6.28% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares declined by 6.25% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock fell 6.18% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM stock declined by 4.87% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares decreased by 3.42% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

