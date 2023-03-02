ñol


12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 2, 2023 12:31 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares moved upwards by 21.3% to $0.55 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 186.6 million shares, making up 559.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
  • Stagwell STGW stock rose 15.02% to $7.81. Trading volume for Stagwell's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 478.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares increased by 10.74% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG stock moved upwards by 9.07% to $0.51. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 4.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million.
  • Brera Holdings BREA shares rose 8.81% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock moved upwards by 8.77% to $1.86. Trading volume for Loyalty Ventures's stock is 973.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 216.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

Losers

  • Cardlytics CDLX shares fell 13.4% to $4.61 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 176.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Paltalk PALT shares decreased by 12.28% to $1.93. The current volume of 411.3K shares is 129.0% of Paltalk's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Surgepays SURG stock decreased by 10.11% to $5.07. Surgepays's stock is trading at a volume of 110.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
  • The9 NCTY stock decreased by 9.53% to $0.95. As of 12:30 EST, The9's stock is trading at a volume of 195.3K, which is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • AMC Entertainment APE shares fell 9.1% to $1.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 14.2 million, which is 42.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $878.5 million.
  • FingerMotion FNGR stock decreased by 8.74% to $1.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 183.3K, which is 120.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

