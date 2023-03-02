12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Troika Media Group TRKA shares moved upwards by 21.3% to $0.55 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 186.6 million shares, making up 559.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.

Losers

Cardlytics CDLX shares fell 13.4% to $4.61 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 176.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

FingerMotion FNGR stock decreased by 8.74% to $1.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 183.3K, which is 120.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.

