12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lucira Health LHDX stock increased by 65.1% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 15.2 million shares come close, making up 248.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares increased by 11.95% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

T2 Biosystems TTOO shares increased by 6.3% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Biofrontera BFRI stock increased by 5.27% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

Aspira Womens Health AWH stock rose 5.0% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares rose 5.0% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.

Losers

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 7.8% to $0.16 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.4K, accounting for 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

Prenetics Global PRE stock fell 6.87% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.

Midatech Pharma MTP stock fell 6.32% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 113.2K shares, which is 68.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.

GeneDx Holdings WGS shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.7K shares, which is 1.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.8 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL shares decreased by 4.65% to $9.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $557.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.