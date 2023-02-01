12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares moved upwards by 33.0% to $6.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 323.6K shares come close, making up 21.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Lannett LCI shares rose 15.74% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Align Tech ALGN shares rose 15.03% to $325.0. At the close, Align Tech's trading volume reached 121.5K shares. This is 11.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares rose 12.69% to $0.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 1118.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock rose 12.29% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.

Opthea OPT stock increased by 10.66% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $294.1 million.

Losers

Bright Green BGXX shares fell 12.0% to $1.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 398.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.6 million.

Calithera Biosciences CALA shares decreased by 9.62% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

Metacrine MTCR stock decreased by 7.7% to $0.48. This security traded at a volume of 157.9K shares come close, making up 46.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Vera Therapeutics VERA stock fell 7.43% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.1 million.

Purple Biotech PPBT shares declined by 7.15% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

Terns Pharma TERN stock declined by 6.94% to $8.32. The company's market cap stands at $411.9 million.

