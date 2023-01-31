ñol


11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 31, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Bird Glb BRDS stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $0.24 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 50.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares rose 3.58% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Mercury Sys MRCY stock increased by 3.05% to $51.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
  • Molekule Group MKUL stock increased by 2.47% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.

Losers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 11.6% to $10.26 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, ShiftPixy's trading volume reached 242.7K shares. This is 347.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million.
  • Hawaiian Holdings HA stock decreased by 4.63% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • McGrath RentCorp MGRC shares fell 3.53% to $96.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Spire Global SPIR stock decreased by 3.37% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares decreased by 3.26% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock fell 2.98% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

