10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2023 8:06 AM | 1 min read

Gainers

  • Inpixon INPX stock moved upwards by 27.6% to $1.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares rose 8.01% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.
  • IronNet IRNT stock rose 6.58% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
  • Taoping TAOP stock increased by 5.6% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Losers

  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares declined by 11.0% to $11.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.5 million.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA stock declined by 9.1% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock declined by 9.04% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • AvePoint AVPT shares decreased by 6.26% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $768.2 million.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock fell 6.15% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock fell 6.15% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Kopin KOPN stock declined by 5.74% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million.

