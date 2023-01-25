10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Inpixon INPX stock moved upwards by 27.6% to $1.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 27.6% to $1.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. Zepp Health ZEPP shares rose 8.01% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.

shares rose 8.01% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million. IronNet IRNT stock rose 6.58% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.

stock rose 6.58% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million. Taoping TAOP stock increased by 5.6% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Losers

MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares declined by 11.0% to $11.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.5 million.

shares declined by 11.0% to $11.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.5 million. WiSA Technologies WISA stock declined by 9.1% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

stock declined by 9.1% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. Digital Ally DGLY stock declined by 9.04% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

stock declined by 9.04% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. AvePoint AVPT shares decreased by 6.26% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $768.2 million.

shares decreased by 6.26% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $768.2 million. Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock fell 6.15% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

stock fell 6.15% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million. Kopin KOPN stock declined by 5.74% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

