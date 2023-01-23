ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 23, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Molekule Group MKUL stock rose 7.3% to $3.25 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares increased by 5.82% to $0.19. At the close, Ideanomics's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 26.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares moved upwards by 5.63% to $0.45. At the close, Helbiz's trading volume reached 80.4 million shares. This is 281.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP shares rose 4.3% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Energous WATT shares increased by 3.4% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares rose 3.05% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Losers

  • Orion Energy Sys OESX shares decreased by 7.8% to $1.65 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
  • iSun ISUN stock decreased by 4.63% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • Momentus MNTS stock decreased by 4.2% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock declined by 4.17% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock decreased by 3.81% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.8 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 3.55% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

