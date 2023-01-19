ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 19, 2023 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 10.0% to $0.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares rose 8.42% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.1 million.
  • Inpixon INPX stock rose 5.92% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock rose 5.63% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Tuya TUYA stock rose 4.91% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares declined by 14.4% to $3.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $176.5 million.
  • GSE Systems GVP stock declined by 11.33% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Bit Digital BTBT shares decreased by 8.14% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
  • Alight ALIT stock fell 7.7% to $8.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares fell 7.4% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $120.7 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 6.93% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

