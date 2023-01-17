ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 17, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • MGO Global MGOL stock rose 35.5% to $6.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
  • Yunhong CTI CTIB stock rose 12.41% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX shares moved upwards by 10.41% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock increased by 8.41% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock rose 7.2% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares increased by 6.49% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.2 million.

Losers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 14.7% to $0.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $517.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares declined by 8.2% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.1 million.
  • Kidpik PIK stock decreased by 8.16% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares declined by 8.11% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
  • Youdao DAO shares declined by 8.1% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $886.8 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares declined by 7.59% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved