12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

MGO Global MGOL stock rose 35.5% to $6.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.

Yunhong CTI CTIB stock rose 12.41% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX shares moved upwards by 10.41% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock increased by 8.41% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock rose 7.2% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

Faraday Future FFIE shares increased by 6.49% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.2 million.

Losers

Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 14.7% to $0.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $517.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares declined by 8.2% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.1 million.

Kidpik PIK stock decreased by 8.16% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares declined by 8.11% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.

Youdao DAO shares declined by 8.1% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $886.8 million.

Amesite AMST shares declined by 7.59% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.