12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Calyxt CLXT stock increased by 140.3% to $0.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

Celyad Oncology CYAD shares increased by 117.77% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares moved upwards by 17.62% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Immuron IMRN shares moved upwards by 14.99% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock rose 13.26% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.

Losers

Viveve Medical VIVE stock declined by 66.3% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Acer Therapeutics ACER stock declined by 17.34% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock fell 10.63% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVB stock decreased by 9.81% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

IMAC Holdings BACK stock decreased by 9.6% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

