12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 17, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Calyxt CLXT stock increased by 140.3% to $0.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
  • Celyad Oncology CYAD shares increased by 117.77% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares moved upwards by 17.62% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • Immuron IMRN shares moved upwards by 14.99% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock rose 13.26% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.

Losers

  • Viveve Medical VIVE stock declined by 66.3% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Acer Therapeutics ACER stock declined by 17.34% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock fell 10.63% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock decreased by 9.81% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • IMAC Holdings BACK stock decreased by 9.6% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock declined by 9.0% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

