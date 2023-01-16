12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock moved upwards by 20.7% to $0.52 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved upwards by 17.12% to $0.76. First Wave BioPharma's trading volume hit 3.6 million shares by close, accounting for 365.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Vicarious Surgical RBOT stock rose 14.94% to $3.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 316.1K, accounting for 74.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $395.2 million.

Owlet OWLT stock moved upwards by 13.29% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock rose 10.67% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares moved upwards by 10.61% to $0.3. This security traded at a volume of 126.4K shares come close, making up 5.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

Losers

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock fell 13.1% to $0.26 during Monday's after-market session. Rubius Therapeutics's trading volume hit 331.7K shares by close, accounting for 28.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO stock fell 11.63% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Aligos Therapeutics ALGS shares declined by 10.37% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.

Biophytis BPTS stock decreased by 9.04% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares declined by 8.26% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares fell 8.15% to $4.51. This security traded at a volume of 429.5K shares come close, making up 37.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

