12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock rose 17.5% to $2.08 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 565.4K shares. This is 40.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Losers

Berkeley Lights BLI stock decreased by 6.3% to $2.22 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $152.8 million.

Biofrontera BFRI shares fell 5.01% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.