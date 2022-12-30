Why Li Auto Shares Are Trading Higher To Close 2022

Li Auto Inc LI shares are trading higher by 2.98% to $20.07 during Friday's session after the company announced December deliveries will exceed 20K vehicles.

Li Auto also announced its plan to hold a dedicated launch event for Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, on February 8, 2023. Li L7 showroom models and test drives will be available in Li Auto retail stores nationwide starting on February 9, 2023.

See Also: Why Hoth Therapeutics Shares Are Nosediving

Additionally, at Auto Guangzhou 2022, Li L9, Li L8 Max, and Li L8 Pro are on display to provide visitors with a first-hand experience with the vehicles.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Li Auto Inc has a 52-week high of $41.49 and a 52-week low of $12.52.