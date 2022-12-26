12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares increased by 70.0% to $5.27 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 253.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock rose 16.59% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

NexImmune NEXI shares rose 15.36% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 15.32% to $1.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 920.4K, accounting for 164.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock moved upwards by 14.28% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.7 million.

Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock rose 13.5% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Losers

Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares declined by 14.5% to $1.12 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

MSP Recovery MSPR stock decreased by 8.91% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.

Phio Pharma PHIO stock decreased by 6.42% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares declined by 6.32% to $0.18. Aytu BioPharma's trading volume hit 87.8K shares by close, accounting for 8.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

Acer Therapeutics ACER shares fell 5.92% to $3.5. At the close, Acer Therapeutics's trading volume reached 89.0K shares. This is 27.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.

Palisade Bio PALI shares fell 5.76% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

