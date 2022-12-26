ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 26, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares increased by 70.0% to $5.27 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 253.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock rose 16.59% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares rose 15.36% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 15.32% to $1.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 920.4K, accounting for 164.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock moved upwards by 14.28% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.7 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock rose 13.5% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Losers

  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares declined by 14.5% to $1.12 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR stock decreased by 8.91% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.
  • Phio Pharma PHIO stock decreased by 6.42% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares declined by 6.32% to $0.18. Aytu BioPharma's trading volume hit 87.8K shares by close, accounting for 8.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Acer Therapeutics ACER shares fell 5.92% to $3.5. At the close, Acer Therapeutics's trading volume reached 89.0K shares. This is 27.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.
  • Palisade Bio PALI shares fell 5.76% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

