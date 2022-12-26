12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sidus Space SIDU shares increased by 6.9% to $1.05 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.

Momentus MNTS shares increased by 4.63% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.

BlackSky Technology BKSY stock increased by 4.51% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $196.6 million.

Sunworks SUNW stock increased by 4.51% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.

Berkshire Grey BGRY shares increased by 4.5% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.5 million.

Losers

Expion360 XPON shares fell 7.2% to $2.18 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.2 million shares, which is 7517.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 6.01% to $0.11. This security traded at a volume of 8.4 million shares come close, making up 727.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares decreased by 4.71% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares declined by 4.49% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock decreased by 3.51% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY stock decreased by 3.34% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.