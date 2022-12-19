12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 4.86% to $0.09. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 138.5K shares, which is 3.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. XWELL XWEL stock rose 4.65% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

stock rose 4.65% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock increased by 4.62% to $1.81. At the close, Meiwu Technology Co's trading volume reached 174.2K shares. This is 34.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.5 million.

Losers

stock fell 3.15% to $0.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 341.1K, accounting for 23.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares decreased by 3.01% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.