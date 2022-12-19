12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Metacrine MTCR stock increased by 27.0% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 742.5K shares, which is 251.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

stock increased by 27.0% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 742.5K shares, which is 251.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock rose 21.28% to $0.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

stock rose 21.28% to $0.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. Xenetic Biosciences XBIO stock rose 17.81% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

stock rose 17.81% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. Precigen PGEN stock increased by 8.72% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $337.2 million.

stock increased by 8.72% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $337.2 million. Renalytix RNLX stock rose 8.28% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.

stock rose 8.28% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million. Otonomy OTIC stock rose 8.02% to $0.12. Otonomy's trading volume hit 817.2K shares by close, accounting for 6.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Losers

Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock decreased by 16.8% to $1.54 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.7 million shares come close, making up 5871.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

stock decreased by 16.8% to $1.54 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.7 million shares come close, making up 5871.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares fell 12.78% to $0.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 487.3K, accounting for 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

shares fell 12.78% to $0.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 487.3K, accounting for 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. Axcella Health AXLA shares fell 9.31% to $0.39. At the close, Axcella Health's trading volume reached 577.1K shares. This is 266.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

shares fell 9.31% to $0.39. At the close, Axcella Health's trading volume reached 577.1K shares. This is 266.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. Coeptis Therapeutics COEP stock fell 9.1% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

stock fell 9.1% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Erasca ERAS stock fell 7.93% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.7 million.

stock fell 7.93% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.7 million. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares fell 7.78% to $0.83. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 871.3K shares, which is 86.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.