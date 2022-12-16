12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares increased by 27.6% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 79.9K shares come close, making up 19.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 11.59% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Verb Tech VERB stock rose 9.09% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Cipher Mining CIFR stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million.

Presto Technologies PRST stock increased by 6.38% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $126.5 million.

stock increased by 6.38% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $126.5 million. Core Scientific CORZ shares increased by 6.25% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.4 million, accounting for 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.

Losers

Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock declined by 7.0% to $0.22 during Friday's after-market session. Avaya Hldgs's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 25.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Meta Materials MMAT stock fell 5.68% to $1.33. This security traded at a volume of 566.2K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.3 million.

Vislink Technologies VISL stock declined by 5.0% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

Arlo Technologies ARLO shares declined by 4.96% to $3.07. At the close, Arlo Technologies's trading volume reached 191.6K shares. This is 28.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.6 million.

Edgio EGIO stock declined by 4.69% to $1.22. At the close, Edgio's trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 131.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.3 million.

IronNet IRNT shares decreased by 3.71% to $0.26. IronNet's trading volume hit 103.1K shares by close, accounting for 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

