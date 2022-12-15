11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

National CineMedia NCMI stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $0.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $0.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million. Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 5.66% to $0.11. At the close, Troika Media Group's trading volume reached 7.5 million shares. This is 391.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

shares rose 5.66% to $0.11. At the close, Troika Media Group's trading volume reached 7.5 million shares. This is 391.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. Scholastic SCHL shares moved upwards by 5.14% to $36.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares moved upwards by 5.14% to $36.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. LiveOne LVO stock increased by 4.98% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.

stock increased by 4.98% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. TrueCar TRUE stock rose 4.93% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.6 million.

stock rose 4.93% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.6 million. Match Group MTCH stock rose 4.79% to $43.96. At the close, Match Group's trading volume reached 93.7K shares. This is 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 billion.

Losers

NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares declined by 7.3% to $0.13 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 217.6K shares, which is 9.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

shares declined by 7.3% to $0.13 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 217.6K shares, which is 9.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. Snail SNAL stock fell 4.6% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.

stock fell 4.6% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million. Ucloudlink Group UCL stock fell 3.3% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million.

stock fell 3.3% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million. FaZe Holdings FAZE stock fell 2.85% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.6 million.

stock fell 2.85% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.6 million. iQIYI IQ shares fell 1.9% to $3.62. This security traded at a volume of 628.6K shares come close, making up 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.