12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 13.7% to $2.41 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock moved upwards by 5.68% to $0.11. Esports Entertainment's trading volume hit 492.9K shares by close, accounting for 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Arcimoto FUV stock increased by 4.89% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Yunhong CTI CTIB stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

GoPro GPRO shares increased by 4.17% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $856.0 million.

Inspirato ISPO stock increased by 3.87% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million.

Losers

Drive Shack DS shares fell 16.7% to $0.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 174.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares declined by 8.89% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 3.85% to $2.5. At the close, Meiwu Technology Co's trading volume reached 57.8K shares. This is 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.3 million.

Boxed BOXD shares declined by 3.74% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

Waitr Hldgs ASAP stock decreased by 3.62% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Aspen Gr ASPU shares fell 2.03% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 366.9K, accounting for 305.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

